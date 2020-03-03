Armed incidents may be related

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Authorities are alerting the public to two recent incidents in an off-campus area which may be related. Champaign police alerted UIPD to the incidents which happened within a block and a few minutes of each other.

The first happened about 10:45 pm, Sunday, in the 400-block of South Fifth Street, Champaign. A UI student was approached by two men with handguns who demanded the student’s property. The victim complied and the offenders ran off.

Several minutes later, in the 300-block of South Fifth Street, a second UI student was approached by a lone man with a handgun, but the offender fled immediately. Both victims were approached while entering private apartment complexes. Neither student was hurt.

Officials say the notification is not an indication crime rates have increased or a pattern of crime has emerged. Campus and areas just off campus are the most highly patrolled areas in the region. More than 1,900 security cameras are posted around campus to deter crime and identify offenders.

Officials have suggestions to increase safety:

Stay together

Do not walk alone at night

Travel in groups in well-lit areas

Call SafeWalks for escort: (217) 333 – 1216

Be alert and trust your instincts

Call police if something looks odd

Call 911 if there’s immediate danger

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com