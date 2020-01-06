Armed hold-ups possibly related

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police want information regarding several armed crimes they believe may be related.

The first happened about 1:20 am, Saturday, December 7, in the 2400-block of North Neil Street. A food delivery driver was held up by three men, one with a handgun. The suspects stole the food and took IDs, money cards and cash from the driver’s pockets. The victim’s vehicle was also ransacked.

Sunday, December 15, about 8:30 pm, another delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint. Four men, one with a firearm, held up the driver, pushing the gun into the victim’s side. In addition to stealing the food, the suspects took the victim’s purse, phone, cash and jewelry. The victim’s vehicle was also ransacked.

Tuesday, December 17, about 5:30 am, another victim was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped. Four men were involved. The armed suspect held the gun to the victim’s head and hit her with it. Her purse and cellphone were stolen before being interrupted by a witness.

All suspects are male, black, thin builds, in late teens to early 20’s. All wore sweatshirts and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com