Argument leads to aggravated arson

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man was arrested on charges of aggravated arson. 37-year old Andrew Stanley was taken into custody.

Police and fire personnel were called to the 800-block of East Bissell Street, about 3:45 pm, Monday, for a structure fire and domestic dispute. Officers said a 34-year old woman and teenage girl were in the home when the fire was started. They escaped unharmed. Stanley reportedly started the fire after an earlier argument.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additionally information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828 – 1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Jared Roth

(309) 434 – 2379