Area weight loss program ranked 1st for 5th year

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The number one Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet of 2020 has its home in the Land of Lincoln.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the program, created by Health Management Resources (HMR), and offered by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, top of the diet and lifestyle change list for the fifth year in a row.

The program achieves fast weight loss through a clinically proven plan available in hospitals since 1983. Its simple plans are nutritionally complete, calorie-controlled and designed to help people lose a lot of weight quickly without feeling hungry.

U.S. News Best Diets panel of nutrition experts ranked the HMR program, but did not evaluate any products or services of HSHS St. Anthony’s Weight Management itself.

