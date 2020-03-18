Area voter turnout down

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Preliminary results show the total number of ballots cast were down from the 2016 primary.

In 2016, more than 59,000 ballots were cast. In 2020, unofficial results show a total just shy of 33,000. 2020’s preliminary results are higher than 2012, however, when 26,212 ballots were cast.

Multiple voting sites were changed the day before the primary because of a mass shortage of election judges. For voters and judges who did go to polling places, election officials wiped down equipment and had hand sanitizer available. They also encouraged voters to observe social distancing while in line.