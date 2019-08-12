Area singer wins statewide honor

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A singer became a state fair superstar, and he’s about to open for a big name in music.

Matthew Cloud is 21 years old, and he was just crowned the champion of the karaoke competition at the Illinois State Fair.

That means he’ll sing three songs to open the show for the sold-out Reba McIntyre concert on August 18th.

He told us his mom practically forced him to join choir when she heard him singing in the shower.

Now, he can’t picture his life without music.

He told us he’s still coming off the shock of the win.

“When they said my name, I looked at my parents, and I was like ‘did they just say my name?’ And my parents were like ‘I think they did!’ So it took me a second, and I got up, and they came up and they said ‘do you want to sing an encore song?’ And I was like uhh….sure?!”

Cloud was also on “The Voice” when he was 15, and made it all the way to the blind audition phase, where he got to meet the judges.

He’s now a student at Elmhurst College, where he’s studying music business.