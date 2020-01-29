Area man competes for survival

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man has made it to the final round of a reality TV show. Saturday, 29-year old Bradley Slama will face off against two competitors on Discovery Channel’s hit show Man vs. Bear.
Slama’s opponents are Chrissi Shewchuck, 31, of Hackensack, N.J., and Bruce Jones, 32, of Beebe, Ark. Each challenge is based on the natural instincts and predatory skills of a bear and include tug-of-war, tree climbing and an eating contest.
Man vs. Bear Season Finale
Discovery Channel
Saturday, February 1
7 pm