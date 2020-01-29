Area man competes for survival

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man has made it to the final round of a reality TV show. Saturday, 29-year old Bradley Slama will face off against two competitors on Discovery Channel’s hit show Man vs. Bear.





Man vs. Bear Courtesy: Discovery Channel

Slama’s opponents are Chrissi Shewchuck, 31, of Hackensack, N.J., and Bruce Jones, 32, of Beebe, Ark. Each challenge is based on the natural instincts and predatory skills of a bear and include tug-of-war, tree climbing and an eating contest.

Man vs. Bear Season Finale

Discovery Channel

Saturday, February 1

7 pm