Area man accused of child sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was indicted on child sexual exploitation charges by a federal grand jury. 30-year old Courtney Williams is accused of enticement of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of children and sex trafficking of children, specifically a child under the age of 14 to engage in a commercial sex act.

Williams was arrested last month, made an initial appearance in federal court in Urbana and was ordered held by the U.S. Marshals service. The indictment alleges between January 17 – 25, 2020, Williams used the internet and a cellphone to entice the minor to engage in sexual activity for which a person can be charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Authorities say Williams portrayed himself as a 17-year old male while communicating with the minor girl by Snapchat and text. During the communications, officials say Williams asked the girl to send him sexually explicit photos and to meet him for sex.

The affidavit further states Williams picked up the victim in his vehicle January 24, drove her to his residence where he drugged her to unconsciousness. While she was unconscious, Williams sexually assaulted her.

If convicted, he faces 10 years-to-life for enticement, 15 – 30 years for attempted sexual exploitation of a child and 15-to-life for sex trafficking. No word when a trial might start.