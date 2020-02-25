Area landmark hosting weekend concerts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area landmark hopes to usher in warmer weather with a hot line-up of live music. Huber’s West End Store plans to bring the heat with some of the area’s favorite musical acts for weekend concerts.
Huber’s was founded in 1918 and switched to selling groceries during Prohibition. It was purchased in 1989 by Jim Cross and is currently owned and operated by his children.
Warmer Spring Nights with Hot Music
Huber’s West End Store
1312 West Church Street
8 – 11 pm
- Friday, March 6: Galt & Kerr
- Saturday, March 7: New Twang City
- Friday, March 13: The Impalas
- Saturday, March 14: Keith Harden
- Friday, March 20: Shed Brothers
- Saturday, March 21: The Double Dots
- Friday, March 27: Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons
- Saturday, March 28: The Afterparty
- Friday, April 3: Galt & Kerr
- Saturday, April 4: The Knightcaps
- Friday, April 10: The Impalas
- Saturday, April 11: New Twang City
- Friday, April 17: Shed Brothers
- Saturday, April 18: Groove Avenue
- Friday, April 24: Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons
- Saturday, April 25: Champaign Freight