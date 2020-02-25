Area landmark hosting weekend concerts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area landmark hopes to usher in warmer weather with a hot line-up of live music. Huber’s West End Store plans to bring the heat with some of the area’s favorite musical acts for weekend concerts.

Huber’s was founded in 1918 and switched to selling groceries during Prohibition. It was purchased in 1989 by Jim Cross and is currently owned and operated by his children.

Warmer Spring Nights with Hot Music

Huber’s West End Store

1312 West Church Street

8 – 11 pm

Friday, March 6: Galt & Kerr

Saturday, March 7: New Twang City

Friday, March 13: The Impalas

Saturday, March 14: Keith Harden

Friday, March 20: Shed Brothers

Saturday, March 21: The Double Dots

Friday, March 27: Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons

Saturday, March 28: The Afterparty

Friday, April 3: Galt & Kerr

Saturday, April 4: The Knightcaps

Friday, April 10: The Impalas

Saturday, April 11: New Twang City

Friday, April 17: Shed Brothers

Saturday, April 18: Groove Avenue

Friday, April 24: Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons

Saturday, April 25: Champaign Freight