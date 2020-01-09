Area inventor named to Hall of Fame

NATIONAL (WCIA) — An Urbana native is being inducted into the 2020 National Inventors Hall of Fame. R. Rox Anderson invented laser dermatology.

The development has helped improve lives around the world and include treatments and procedures now commonly used to remove birthmarks, scars and other skin legions.

Anderson is one of 22 innovative pioneers chosen for the honor whose landmark inventions include the hard hat to the sports bra. The Class of 2020 will be honored and inducted in Washington D.C., in May.

