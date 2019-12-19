Area experts weigh in on Trump impeachment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday night, President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached.

People we spoke with in Champaign remember when Bill Clinton was impeached, and they told us there’s a huge difference in the political climate between then and now.

“There were people who were dug in along those lines in the same way we see today. But it was also a time when there was still a lot more crossing the aisle,” said Joseph Walwik, Parkland College’s Faculty Chair of Social Sciences and Human Services.

Walwik says lawmakers’ motives for voting nowadays are less about right and wrong, and more about win or lose.

“The willingness of lawmakers to swing one way or the other is going to be directly related to votes that they think they are going to win or lose in their own constituencies,” said Walwik. “I don’t think we should look for high principles here.”

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Bolden is the president of one of Champaign’s American legions. He’s been around for several presidencies, and feels discouraged with this one.

“It really hurts my heart, as a veteran who has served our country, who has been willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country, who believes in the values of this country…the constitution,” said Bolden. “It just seems like we don’t have a president who upholds those values.”

There are other veterans we spoke with who believe the entire process is a waste of time and money.

Walwik thinks Trump will be acquitted, just like Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, and the entire process will have little effect on public opinion.

He supposes that, because he says even when there’s evidence, the lawmakers voting whether or not to remove him from office don’t seem to be swayed from their preconceived opinions.

“Deciding how you’re going to vote or what you’re going to know before the evidence has even been brought forward is not a good way to run a country,” said Walwik.

From our area…Congressman John Shimkus was not there for the impeachment hearings, because he’s visiting his son in Tanzania.

He released a statement, part of it saying “I’m disappointed to miss these votes, but not embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that they are even happening.”

Congressman Rodney Davis voted against the articles of impeachment.