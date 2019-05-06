Area event honors lost loved ones

Pamela Martin

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area woman is hosting an event to honor loved ones lost to drugs, murder and suicide.

Pamela Martin's daughter, Tereana Crosby, died from an overdose this year. Martin is inviting nonprofits and local groups to provide information and resources to anyone who attends the free community event.

Sunset Vigil

Sunday, May 26, 5 pm

Lincoln Park Sports & Rec

1000 North Logan Avenue,

Danville