Area event honors lost loved ones
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area woman is hosting an event to honor loved ones lost to drugs, murder and suicide.
Pamela Martin's daughter, Tereana Crosby, died from an overdose this year. Martin is inviting nonprofits and local groups to provide information and resources to anyone who attends the free community event.
Sunset Vigil
Sunday, May 26, 5 pm
Lincoln Park Sports & Rec
1000 North Logan Avenue,
Danville
