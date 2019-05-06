Local News

Area event honors lost loved ones

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 11:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 12:42 PM CDT

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area woman is hosting an event to honor loved ones lost to drugs, murder and suicide.

Pamela Martin's daughter, Tereana Crosby, died from an overdose this year. Martin is inviting nonprofits and local groups to provide information and resources to anyone who attends the free community event. 

Sunset Vigil
Sunday, May 26, 5 pm
Lincoln Park Sports & Rec
1000 North Logan Avenue,
Danville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected