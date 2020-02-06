Area counties left out of last year’s summer meal program

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education says it’s seeking extra sponsors to ensure area counties have a chance to participate in a summer meals program.

Last year, more than 5.2 million meals were served across the state — except for 35 counties who didn’t have “sponsors,” or local organizations running a summer meal program.

“Summer meals are part of holistic, wraparound services that make sure students come back to school ready to have a great year,” State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said. “Illinois’ summer meals programs helps to fill the gaps many families face during the summer months.”

ISBE will host workshops across the state next month in an attempt to generate more interest in sponsorships; the training is required to sponsor meal programs. Organizations eligible to participate include school districts, community organizations, churches, camps and park districts, although others may participate as well.

Area counties excluded from the program include Clinton, DeWitt, Effingham, Ford and Piatt counties.

Workshops about the training will run from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at six locations next month:

March 4 in Marion

March 18 in Fairview Heights

March 25 in Alsip

April 8 in Peoria

April 15 in Schaumburg

May 6 in Springfield

Families with questions about serving sites nearest to them can call 800-359-2163 or text 877-877 to reach a hotline operated by ISBE, No Kid Hungry and Illinois Hunger Coalition.