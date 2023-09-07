ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A store in Arcola recently expanded into a new format, one unique to the store’s brand.

The town’s Dollar General is now a DG Market. Unlike other Dollar General stores, it offers fresh produce, meat and a wider variety of groceries.

Mayor Jesus Garza said Dollar General wanted the market in Arcola to offer an alternative to larger stores like Sam’s Club and Walmart. He said people will not have to travel to get what they need.

“You don’t have to travel to say, Mattoon, Champaign, Tuscola,” Garza said. “I mean, it’s a lot more convenient for everybody here.”

Arcola’s DG Market is one of about ten in Illinois. Heyworth is another Central Illinois town with the new-style Dollar General.