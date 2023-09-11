ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Arcola hosted its 52nd annual Broomcorn Festival this weekend, and locals believe the small-town celebration is thriving now more than ever.

Broomcorn was a specialty crop in the area for most of the 20th century. It brought multiple broom-making factories to the small town, some of which are still running today. Melanie Ramirez, a lifelong Arcola resident, said she appreciates how it brings people together.

“I think it’s cool to see everything and everyone,” she said. “Everybody has their own lifestyle, and I think it’s amazing how we’re all joined together and the candy and smiles, everything.”

Ramirez has noticed the festival drawing more attention each year.

“I feel like this year we have a lot of people,” she said. “Years ago, it was really small, but now it’s growing and there’s a lot of people. It makes the town bigger, and more people know about it, so more people come here.”

There was a free concert with American Idol contestant Alex Miller and dog shows from America’s Got Talent guests. There was also a broom-sweeping contest and a parade.