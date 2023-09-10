ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Broomcorn Festival is wrapping up its annual celebration today after a “sweeping” success of a weekend.

Walking down the street in Arcola, festival-goers could see everything from vendors to small carnival rides. Something was offered for everyone this weekend to celebrate “the Broomcorn Capital of the World.”

Some of the hit activities they offered included broom-making and a parade featuring the famous Arcola Lawn Rangers. The Pompeyo Family Dog Show provided entertainment throughout the weekend, as well as other artists from around the area. Former American Idol Contestant Alex Miller also made an appearance on the Oak Street stage.

This year marked the 52nd year for the famous festival. It will close at 5 p.m. today.