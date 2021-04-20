Architect chosen for Decatur’s third new fire station

Decatur Fire Station 7, located at the Decatur Airport. The city approved an agreement with an architect Monday, April 19, that will design and bid out its replacement.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council is moving forward with plans to build its third new fire station.

The council approved an agreement Monday night with Deberry Architects, Inc. to handle the design, bidding, and construction of a building to replace Fire Station #7.

Right now, that’s a small building on the southwest side of the airport and it’s shared with the Decatur Park District.

Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth says that station doesn’t meet the city’s needs. He says it’s old and the city doesn’t own it.

He says it doesn’t make sense to rehab an outdated facility, adding that new firefighting vehicles and equipment are getting bigger.

“We had the opportunity to buy a new ladder truck, but it won’t fit in the old fire station,” Kindseth says.

Additionally, the new station will be built further south, closer to the city, he says. That’s also where the city has been seeing growth, according to the city manager, and it will be on the south side of the railroad tracks.

“We’re continuing to invest for the future,” he says, adding they recognize the role government plays in economic recovery.

The cost for this station will be $3 million, which will be covered by bonds. The total cost for all three will be $8.5 million.