Aqua Illinois in Danville begins annual routine hydrant flushing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Starting Monday, Aqua Illinois in Danville began its annual routine hydrant flushing.

For the next couple of months, you can expect to see an Aqua Illinois truck coming to flush the water in your closest fire hydrant. They do it to clear out any debris or sentiment while also making sure it’s under good enough conditions to operate for firefighters.

Officials with Aqua Illinois are telling residents if they see some of the hydrant water being flushed looking dirty, to run their tap water for 15 seconds.