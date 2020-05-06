April pot sales top 2 previous months

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ILLINOIS (AP) — The legal sale of marijuana during Illinois’ first full month of lockdown due to the coronavirus surpassed sales in two previous months.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported Monday that April adult-use cannabis sales totaled more than $37.2 million. Only the $39.2 million in January sales topped April.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 20 issued his stay-at-home order to battle spread of the coronavirus he allowed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries to remain open as essential businesses. However, operators adapted to the new social situation by implementing online ordering systems, curbside pickup and social distancing in stores.