Appointments required for drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An area hospital is making a respiratory screening clinic available daily for the next few weeks. Memorial Health System will screen people for the COVID-19 virus at its South Sixth ExpressCare location starting Monday.

People with respiratory problems which could be COVID-19 are asked to call the hotline before arriving. Healthcare workers stationed outside will screen patients and determine the appropriate level of care. Those patients who meet IDPH guidelines will be tested.

If a patient arrives without an appointment, they will be directed to designated parking spaces where they can call to register by phone. Anyone who needs to be brought into the clinic for a test will go through a separate entrance where they’ll receive a nasal swab before returning to their cars.

People can also sign up for the clinic through the Memorial Now virtual care app or the On My Way feature on the Memorial app. The app can be downloaded from Apple or Google Play stores.

In response to the global pandemic, new visitor restrictions went into effect at all Memorial Health System facilities. One visitor per patient is allowed at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and clinics for Memorial Physician Services. Pediatric patients under 18 will be allowed two visitors or caregivers.

All visitors must be 18 or older and show no signs of illness. Visitors are not allowed at the Transitional Care Unit at Passavant, the Taylorville Memorial Hospital or the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

For more information, click here.

Respiratory Screening Clinic

Memorial Health System

South Sixth ExpressCare Site

2950 South Sixth Street

Mandatory appointments: Call prior to arriving

(217) 588 – 4019

Seven days a week

8 am – 8 pm