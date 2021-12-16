Applications open for jobs at Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies during the 2022 summer recreation season.

Positions are available in interpretive services, visitor assistance, facility/grounds maintenance, environmental stewardship and administration. Hired candidates will be paid $12.33 an hour and will work 40-hour weeks, which may be a combination of day, night, weekend and holiday shifts.

Candidates must meet the following requirements to be considered:

Be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, two-year or 4-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate

Have a high school diploma or GED

Have good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average

Provide Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter A detailed resume showing eligibility for this position

Sign a Pathways Participant Agreement

Candidates can apply online and are encouraged to call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 ext. 0 for any questions or for assistance in applying.

Applications close on Jan. 5, 2022.