Applications for new dispensaries now available

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday, the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced applications for adult use cannabis for new dispensing organizations are now available.

They’ll started being accepted December 10 with a deadline of noon, January 2, 2020. 75 conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses will be awarded by May 1.

Social equity applicants will receive points on their applications and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans as well as fee reductions and waivers.

Social equity applicants are required to be an Illinois resident and meet one of the following:

At least 51% ownership and control by one or more individuals who have resided at least 5 of the preceding 10 years in a disproportionately impacted area;

At least 51% ownership and control by one or more individuals [or family member of an individual] who have been arrested for, convicted of, or adjudicated delinquent for an offense that is eligible for cannabis expungement; or

Applicants with minimum of 10 full-time employees, at least 51% of employees who:

Currently reside in a disproportionately impacted area; or Have been arrested for, convicted of, or adjudicated delinquent for an offense that is eligible for cannabis expungement, or is a member of an impacted family.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Development announced Monday which areas meet the definition of disproportionately impacted area. Once IDFPR awards a conditional license, the applicant has 180 days to find a location within its Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Region to operate.

The location cannot be within 1,500 feet of another licensed dispensing organization.