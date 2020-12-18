Apple Dumplin’ forced to close by Court Order

URBANA, Ill (WCIA)–The Apple Dumplin’ pledged to stay open for a number of reasons.

They wanted to stand up for other restaurants like them that are struggling during the pandemic, as well as stave off having to fire employees before the holidays. They argued the governor, and by extension any state public health agency, doesn’t have the right or authority to enforce Tier-3 guidelines.

The Apple Dumplin’ and its supporters said those guidelines inherently pick on small businesses.

“You know I guess we’ll just have to comply for now with the people’s republic of Champaign Public Health, and do as they say or I lose my business. But I now have to go lay off my employees. Starting today, I cannot afford to pay them.”

The Champaign County Public Health District stressed that their only objective is to get businesses to comply with orders. They say they only investigate a business when a large enough volume of complaints have been sent to them.

“Some facilities we’ve received more complaints then others, and so when we started making visits in early December, we prioritized the businesses with the most complaints first,” Jim Roberts, the director for Environmental Health at CCPHD said.

The judge ruled in favor of the public health district, and upheld their ability to suspend food licenses for not complying. Their next court hearing will take place on December 23rd.