Apartment complex demolition to begin

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition is set to begin Monday morning to bring down some Fair Oaks buildings.

Officials with the Danville Housing Authority have been talking about tearing down some of the buildings for more than a year. Fair Oaks has been the location of some crime in the past with a deadly shooting earlier this year. A few fights have also been captured on video and shared on social media.

The housing authority and the city council agreed in May that is was time to do something about the overcrowding and bring down six buildings. The people who lived in the almost 60 units were given vouchers to move to any Section 8 housing in the country.

Back in June, the housing authority applied for an emergency safety and security grant to pay for a fence to go around the complex. This was an initiative to keep the people who live there safe.

Demolition is slated to begin around 9 on Monday morning.