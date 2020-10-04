Antique Store hosts Fall Festival

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– An Antique store’s Fall Festival celebration is underway.

It’s Antiques & More at Stanley Road’s first festival. They had to cancel their spring and anniversary festivals due to coronavirus. Owner Lisa McElwain said weathering the pandemic has been rough.

But she’s glad to have her customers back.

“It’s kind of depressing when you can’t go… we have a lot of people who come here just as a stress reliever and reminisce. Like ‘oh I remember when my grandma had this you know?” McElwain said. “Our base, our fan base is finally coming back.”

Fall Festival ends Sunday at 4:00pm.