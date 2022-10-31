CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The traditional trick-or-treat format has children leaving their homes and going from house to house to collect candy. But a Champaign-Urbana-based anti-violence group is turning that around this Halloween.

For the last three years and happening again this year, the Anti-Violence Collective is hosting an alternate trick-or-treat event where children stay home and the candy comes to them. AVC Executive Director Maurice Hayes said staff will be going to neighborhoods affected by gun violence to pass out candy to kids who might be too scared to leave their homes due to the violence.

Those neighborhoods, located in both Champaign and Urbana, include:

Bristol Place

County Brook Apartments

Silverwood

Scottswood

Oakwood Trace

The intersection of Bradley and McKinley Avenues

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center and will last until all of the candy is gone. Hayes said the AVC has 333 bags of candy assembled using donations from the community.