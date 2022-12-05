DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville.

The office manager resigned on Friday.

In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway.

In that same meeting, the maintenance manager resigned.

Rob Hightower, the interim airport manager who took over, says the airport just went through a special audit that revealed what he called some “accounting irregularities.”

That’s when office manager Sheryl Tingley resigned.

It’s not clear what role she played with the finances, but Hightower says it was her choice to resign.

This makes her the third employee in two months to leave the airport.