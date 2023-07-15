A sight not all that often seen around Central Illinois: hazy skies and low-quality air owing to immense wildfire smoke being carried over by the wind… at least it used to not be seen often. This summer has been far from normal in many regards in terms of weather, however, and this will not be our first rodeo with the wildfire smoke.

The last time we saw thick smoke from Canada, the source was raging, out-of-control fires burning across parts of Ontario and Quebec. A northeast wind pattern brought the polluted air from those fires over here to Central Illinois, where it was able to mix down closer to the surface owing to cloud-free skies that allowed the sun to heat the air above the ground and begin the vertical motion.

This time, a different region of Canada is the source of the haze. More fires that are ongoing in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia have produced another thick blanket of smoke. The upper-level pattern will feature a setup that allows for a northwestern wind, which will once again drag that smoke to our part of the country.

The dome of high pressure that is the source of the record heat in the southwest will work together with a stagnant low pressure hovering over Canada. Winds around a high blow clockwise around the center of the high, whereas winds around a low blow counterclockwise around the center of it. In between these systems, the winds are enhanced since the flow caused by both systems at that location is northwestern. This allows for the smoke to quickly and efficiently travel to the area.

This smoke has already arrived as of Late Saturday Afternoon, but the thickest of the smoke will be arriving Saturday Night and Sunday Morning. The afternoon hours on Sunday look to be the peak of the poor air and hazy skies.

“Unhealthy” Air Quality is expected across much of the area tomorrow. This category on the Air Quality Index means that all groups are at risk to breathe in the harmful contents of this smoky air, and that time outdoors should be limited. Those who have pre-existing respiratory illnesses and those who are more sensitive to pollutants should do their best to completely eliminate time outdoors. It is not entirely out of the question that we could see the “Very Unhealthy” category be in place in isolated areas tomorrow, so make sure to adjust any plans accordingly and limit outdoor exposure.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for the entire area until at least Sunday Night. Additional alerts may need to be issued into Monday, as the northwest wind will continue to push smoke this way.

Higher rain chances on Tuesday should effectively “erase” the smoke from the area as a combination of rainfall and shifting winds should punch a hole in the smoke. Until then, continue to monitor air quality conditions and check back for the latest predictions on how long this smoke will stick around.