Another national day to spend

NATIONAL (WCIA) — It’s not a “Hallmark holiday” but it is a retail revival of sorts. A new holiday, National Use Your Gift Card Day, launches Saturday. It’s to remind consumers to use 2019’s most requested gift before they end up misplaced, forgotten or lost.

Consumers were projected to spend $27.5 billion on gift cards. Retailers and restaurants around the country joined forces with UseYourGiftCard.com to remind consumers of incentives and offer deals to use their cards. Annually, $3 billion in gift cards is left unused.

National Use Your Gift Card Day Deals

AMC Theatres: Access AMC exclusive offers by using gift card. BurgerFi: Get a free order of fresh hand cut fries by downloading BurgerFi App and using gift card. Chipotle: Join Chipotle Rewards and use a gift card to earn points towards free Chipotle. Kohl’s: Use gift card and earn $10 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent. LifeisGood.com: 10% off when gift card is used. Red Lobster: Use gift card to create individualized ultimate feast; pick four of more than 10 craveable creations. Regal: Receive one free refill with a purchase of a large soft drink and/or large popcorn on the same day of purchase when using gift card. rue 21: 15% off total purchase when using gift card, which is valid from January 18 – January 26, 2020. Saks OFF 5TH: Use Saks Off 5th gift card to shop in store or on saksoff5th.com and take advantage of the Extra Cut Clearance Event January 18. Simon Malls: Use gift card at more than 200 centers nationwide and treat yourself to no purchase fees on American Express® Simon Giftcards® January 18 only.

For more information, click here.