DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has made another donation to rehab efforts in the city.

Crossing Healthcare officials say a $2.8 million addition will be built onto the Community Care Campus. There will be two 10-unit apartment buildings on-site, where post-recovery patients can continue recovery in a stable environment. This comes after Buffett previously donated $55 million to the campus, which is a combined social services and addiction treatment facility.