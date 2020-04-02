Another county confirms case

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Moultrie County is the most recent Central Illinois community to announce a positive test result for a patient suffering COVID-19.

The patient is a woman in her 30s who is isolated at home. CDC protocols have been implemented for her care. Public health officials are working to identify anyone she may have been in contact with and actively monitor their conditions. 19 area residents have so far been tested; 13 tests are negative; 5 are pending.

Public health officials encourage everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure, stay home as much as possible, remain vigilant about spreading germs by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands thoroughly and frequently and isolating from others when they’re ill.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, flu-like conditions and difficulty breathing. For more information, click here.