Another call for blood donations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is once again putting out a call for people to come forward with blood or platelet donations. The vital resources are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Those who are 17 years or older (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years or and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733 – 2767 (RED-CROSS).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities: