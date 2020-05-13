Another call for blood donations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is once again putting out a call for people to come forward with blood or platelet donations. The vital resources are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Those who are 17 years or older (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years or and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733 – 2767 (RED-CROSS).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- Douglas County
Arcola
The Arcola Center
107 West Main Street
Monday: June 1
12:30 – 5:30 pm
Tuscola
The Fitness Center of Tuscola
109 West Pembroke Street
Friday: May 29
12 – 5 pm
- Macon County
Argenta
Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship
520 West Elm
Tuesday: June 2
1 – 6 pm
Decatur
Decatur Blood Donation Center
2674 North Main Street
Tuesdays: May 19, 26, June 2, 9
12 – 6 pm
Saturday: May 30
10 am – 2 pm
Decatur First Christian Church
3350 North MacArthur Road
Friday: June 5
12 – 5 pm
Mount Zion
Our Lady of the Holy Spirit
400 North Whitetail Circle
Tuesday: May 26
12 – 6 pm
- Mason County
Havana
Church of Christ
350 South Broadway
Tuesday: May 26
11:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Sangamon County
Springfield
American Red Cross Chapter
1045 Outer Park Drive
Friday: May 22
10 am – 3 pm