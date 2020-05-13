Another call for blood donations

COVID-19
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is once again putting out a call for people to come forward with blood or platelet donations. The vital resources are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Those who are 17 years or older (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years or and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733 – 2767 (RED-CROSS).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

  • Douglas County
    Arcola
    The Arcola Center
    107 West Main Street
    Monday: June 1
    12:30 – 5:30 pm
    Tuscola
    The Fitness Center of Tuscola
    109 West Pembroke Street
    Friday: May 29
    12 – 5 pm
  • Macon County
    Argenta
    Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship
    520 West Elm
    Tuesday: June 2
    1 – 6 pm
    Decatur
    Decatur Blood Donation Center
    2674 North Main Street
    Tuesdays: May 19, 26, June 2, 9
    12 – 6 pm
    Saturday: May 30
    10 am – 2 pm
    Decatur First Christian Church
    3350 North MacArthur Road
    Friday: June 5
    12 – 5 pm
    Mount Zion
    Our Lady of the Holy Spirit
    400 North Whitetail Circle
    Tuesday: May 26
    12 – 6 pm
  • Mason County
    Havana
    Church of Christ
    350 South Broadway
    Tuesday: May 26
    11:30 am – 5:30 pm
  • Sangamon County
    Springfield
    American Red Cross Chapter
    1045 Outer Park Drive
    Friday: May 22
    10 am – 3 pm

