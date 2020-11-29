Annual Parade of Lights in Champaign goes virtual

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Christie Clinic celebrated its 20th Annual Parade of Lights this evening. This year they switched to a virtual format because of the pandemic, but found a way to make the most out of the event.

This years theme is “Home for the Holidays”. Local businesses created mini-float to be put on display in the mini-parade. The Champaign Center of Partnership said this made 2020 a great year for small and micro-businesses to get their name out.

“I think it’s really spectacular because it draws attention to the smaller businesses that we have in the community,” Executive Director Xander Hazel We have some really unique local businesses that you can’t really find anywhere other than Champaign.”

You can vote on which of the floats is your favorite. Ballots close on December 4th and winners will be announced the next day.