Annual food drive collects final donations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Radio station WSOY wrapped up its final food drive on Wednesday.

In the last 20 years, the drive raised millions of dollars and collected food for people and families in need. But that tradition came to an end this year.

The drive collected $1.5 million this year. Of those donations, two-thirds were donated by the Howard Buffet Foundation. Some of that money went to the Crossing Health Care Prescription Garden.

“We were completely blown away. And I can’t say enough how appreciative we are for that generosity. It was a little over $58,000,” said Allison Raiha, Director of Nutrition and Wellness Services at Crossing. “We’re going to be strategic about it and we’re going to look at it over a three-year period and it strictly goes to food.”

At least 250 families will benefit from this year’s drive.