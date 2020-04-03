Annual festival latest victim of virus

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Celebration is the most recent event to be canceled in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers decided, after updates from local, state and national leaders leaders to make the difficult decision.

Long-time sponsors and trusted advisors were also consulted and everyone agreed it was the right decision to maintain the public’s health and safety.

The non-profit event annually provides funding to many other area non-profit organizations. About $100,000 goes to those groups every year because of efforts during the Decatur Celebration.

Organizers ask people to help support those groups in the absence of this funding. Leaders are planning the 35th annual Decatur Celebration, scheduled to take place August 6 – 8, 2021.

