Annual corn fest turns into virtual and drive-thru style festival

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- While many festivals have been canceled due to Covid-19, The Urbana sweetcorn festival is adjusting to the times. The two day event will have a drive-thru where they’ll hand out corn for you to cook at home. It will be held in the southwest parking lot of Lincoln Square mall.



On day two, you’ll be able to watch videos of past years on their Facebook. The Urbana Business Association hosts the event and will be collecting donations. Executive director Darius White still urges people to support local businesses even though they won’t be at the festival.



“We really want to push for people to support the Urbana businesses that weekend and please feel free to get out do some shopping and support however possible.”

Those who donate can receive a festival tote and mask, The event will kick off on August 21st.