CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Next month, farm implements can be blessed to celebrate and honor those who work the land just as fishermen receive blessings when sailing out to sea.

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Tractors, Saturday, March 14, at noon.

All farmers and gardeners in the area can bring seeds, plants, soil and implements, big and small, to be blessed by Pastor Naomi Roberts. After a short blessing ceremony, a free lunch will be served.

