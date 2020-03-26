Anniversary of boy’s disappearance/murder

STREATOR, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday is the 17th anniversary of the disappearance of 7-year old Dalton Mesarchik. The next day, his body was found in the Vermilion River, south of Streator.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continues investigating the seemingly cold case. Multiple other agencies are involved in the investigation including the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Coroner’s Office, FBI and LaSalle and Livingston counties State’s Attorney’s Offices.

To date, about 2,000 leads have been investigated; many leading to follow-up assignments outside the state. Authorities say about 500 “evidentiary exhibits” have also been collected.

“This case has touched the lives of many of us, past and present. The Illinois State Police and our law enforcement partners are committed to solving this heinous crime, for Dalton, his family, his friends and his community,” said ISP DCI Zone 5 Commander Captain Jason Henderson. “We ask those with information, even if you think it is unimportant or it has previously been reported, to contact the Illinois State Police.”

A $50,000 reward remains in effect for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or ISP DCI.

ISP DCI

(815) 844 – 1500 (ext. 2321)

(217) 278 – 5004

Email

Facebook

Twitter

ISP DCI

Attn: Mesarchik Case Agent

800 South Old Airport Road

Pontiac, Ill. 61764

For more information, click here.