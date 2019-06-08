Animals on the interstate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)--Three times this year we’ve told you about livestock lose on the interstate.

Yesterday this video was shared with us.

At least 5 horses were galloping down I-74.

In March, pigs were hanging out in the median on the same interstate.

Corralling animals on a busy road can be dangerous, and a large animal recuses expert says trying to make sure the animals are safe when they’re in an area with so much commotion is dangerous.

"There’s always a risk that that animal is going to turn and come at you. The noises it hears, the things it sees behind them, is probably going to be a little more of a concern for the animal than you are," Scott Hexum says.

Downs Fire Department says they responded to the call but they aren’t sure how the horses got out.

They came from a nearby farm.

