Animal control warns of unlicensed dog breeder

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — An unlicensed dog breeder could soon face charges. They surrendered 78 dogs to animal control.

This investigation started with the National Humane Society. Someone who tried to buy a dog noticed it smelled strange and that the breeder wasn’t letting them meet the dog’s parents. That alone is a huge red flag. They brought the concern to the NHS, who later turned it over to Vermilion County Animal Control. They realized just how far this went.

“If you’re going to buy from a breeder, please please please research who you’re buying from. Anybody can think of a pretty kennel name, and put it on a puppy finding website and sell these puppies for astronomical prices, and within a week you’re out thousands of dollars and your heart is broken on top of it,” said Vermilion County Animal Control Officer Kathleen Orcutt.

In one instance, a woman bought a dog from this breeder and within about a week, it died. They’ve also heard a lot of reports of dogs from this breeder having serious health complications. All 78 of the rescued puppies were sent to no-kill shelters. This information is slowly being turned over to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office. We reached out to them about what charges the breeder could face, but haven’t heard back.

If you think you bought a dog from that breeder, call animal control to report it: (217) 431-2660. The office is closed for the holidays, but leave a voicemail and they’ll look into your situation.