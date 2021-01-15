Animal control releases improvement plan after dog mistakenly put down

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Animal Control is making changes after a dog was put down by mistake in December.

The dog’s owner was planning to pick up the pit bull on Christmas, but found out it had been euthanized.

Now, Animal Control Director Stephanie Joos has released plans for improvement. They include more attention to the description of animals that are impounded, more signs to indicate what an animal’s “status” is and better communication between front desk and kennel staff. They say the new measures are aimed at making sure this doesn’t happen again.

Joos added that they are “taking this tragedy very seriously” and have investigated what happened.