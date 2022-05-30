CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day is an annual reminder of the loss the surviving veterans and Gold Star families feel every day.

Gun salutes were the sound heard around the country Monday morning as communities large and small gathered to remember more than a million U.S. soldiers throughout the nation’s history who laid down their lives in the name of freedom.

That same salute rang out from Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery where people came together for the 70th annual observance. Flags and fresh flowers lined the military burial site and Marine Corps veterans raised the American flag to fly at half staff amid a chorus of patriotic songs.

“We have shared an unspoken bond with each other that most people don’t understand, and few will ever understand,” said AMVETS Post 3 Commander Richard Barnett in his opening remarks.















70th annual AMVETS Post 3 Memorial Day observance, Grandview Memorial Gardens

That bond is no more apparent than in the relationship between Army Staff Sgt. Harold Wheatley and Navy Petty Officer 2nd-Class Brent Cork.

Wheatley, 95, fought in World War II and was deployed to Korea before returning home for good in 1947.

“I was in the infantry first,” he shared. “I was on Okinawa and I’m one of the last 13 members left that fought in the battle of Okinawa.”

Cork served in the Naval Submarine Force. He returned to shore and has been home stateside since 2008.

The decades between the pair and the foreign wars they served in are no barrier to their bond.

“Mr. Wheatley’s adopted us and we’ve adopted him and he’s just part of the family now,” Cork said.

“We speak the same language. It’s an automatic feeling of brotherhood.”

The two arrived together Monday morning. You’ll find them a Grandview Memorial Gardens every Memorial Day, rain or shine, in sickness or in health. Wheatley has made an appearance for the last 25 years in a row, more than a third of the years this annual ceremony has commenced. Cork has joined for ten of those years. They arrived, walked to their seats, and fired the salute side-by-side.

“I can hardly go sometimes, you know, with my legs. But I still try and honor our veterans like we’re supposed to be doing,” Wheatley said.

“We do this because we want to. Because we want to honor all of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We didn’t do that, but we fought with them.”

“It’s important that all of our children understand the sacrifices that were made and in fact, just our community,” Cork added. “It’s mostly forgotten all the sacrifices that were made to have the freedoms that we have.”

His daughter was front and center in the ceremony, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance alongside other members of the American Heritage Girls.

“There’s a significant amount of sacrifice and loss of life to make certain that we have the freedoms that we have,” Cork said.

He asked Americans to remember “to recognize that we do live in a country that has the greatest amount of freedoms, that has the greatest amount of opportunity for everyone, and to remember that and to honor that, and not throw it away.”

“It’s always worth looking out for one another and trying to help our families. And that’s what it’s about, family,” Wheatley concluded.