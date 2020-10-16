Amtrak platform update halfway finished

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The new Amtrak platform is almost finished. Once it’s done, you won’t need to go up any steps to get on the train.

This is part of improvements Amtrak is doing all across the country. They’re all geared toward making things more accessible. Before this, people on wheelchairs would have to get on a platform that raised them up.

“What this does is it allows everybody to enter the train at floor level. They have a piece of metal that covers the gap between the platform and the train itself for more convenient access,” said Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber. Barber says these improvements were a long-time coming.

Amtrak also added new lighting along the platform and re-did sewer lines along the railroad for the city. The north half of the platform is finished, but south half still needs work. It should be finished in the spring. The entire project cost Amtrak about $3 million.