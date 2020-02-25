Americorp team works on homes for Habitat

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Wintertime can really make you appreciate having a warm house to call home. Some people say you shouldn’t take that for granted because there are many who don’t have that comfort. But, they’re working with Habitat for Humanity to change it.

For many 18 – 24 year olds, young adulthood includes going out on weekends and living life to the fullest. This group does just that, but in a different way.

“We spend ten months traveling around the United States getting things done for America.”

They’re part of Americorps, a national, non-profit service program. They’re known for lacing up their boots and working on a variety of hands-on projects. This time, it’s for Habitat for Humanity of Danville. They’ve been working on houses for people in need for the past three weeks.







“I think it’s really cool to be part of changing someone’s life, making sure that they have a safe place to call home and have a steady kind of environment so that they can succeed and not have to worry about where they’re going to live.”

But, the work isn’t done yet. They still have three more weeks to finish up three houses, making them move-in ready. Habitat for Humanity says it’s beyond thankful for their helping hands.

“For us, it represents a great opportunity to have that many people here for a concentrated time because, for us as an organization, one of the biggest needs, if not the biggest need, is volunteers.”

The Americorps team works 40-hour work weeks. They say that can be exhausting, but when they get to meet the people moving into these houses, it makes it all worthwhile.

“You start thinking, ‘Wow, I can see this person kind of living here. They’re going to be coming home from work and see this house we helped put together.’ Like, it kind of adds the emotional aspect to it. It’s not just a house, but it’ll be a home.”

Habitat for Humanity of Danville helps people who don’t have a place to live or who need better quality housing. It provides no-interest loans to the people it works with and have something called “sweat equity.” People who move into a Habitat home will either work on their own houses or do other community service jobs.