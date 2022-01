FILE – A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. In January 2022, an influential government advisory panel is considering COVID-19 boosters for younger teens, as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Human Services is partnering with American Legion Post 32 to bring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Springfield.

The clinic will be held at 1120 East Sangamon Avenue on Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People who want to get a shot can schedule an appointment online.

All three vaccines will be offered for authorized age ranges.