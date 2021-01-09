American Airlines resumes daily flights to Springfield

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — American Airlines has resumed its scheduled daily flights to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI).

The schedule was put on hold from October to early January due to the pandemic. American Airlines began offering regular service from SPI to Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) on January 5.

“We welcome American’s resumption of service to Springfield. We are excited and relieved by the return of American Airlines and the ever-important access they provide to their Dallas/ Ft. Worth hub, which includes connectivity to an extensive network of domestic and international destinations,” SPI executive Director Mark Hanna said in a written statement.

American Airlines announced in August it would drop its flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities starting in October, including Springfield. Flights from Willard Airport to DFW and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) were temporarily suspended late summer as well.