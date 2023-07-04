URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — People are still recovering from Thursday’s strong round of storms that swept across Central Illinois. Crews are working on power lines and thousands are still waiting for their power to return.

Each dot on this map from Ameren represents thousands of outages in the state. The company said crews from seven states are helping the recovery effort in Illinois. So far, they’ve restored power to about half of those who were initially impacted.

The numbers are ever-changing, but many are still living in the dark.

Susan Kies, who lives in Urbana, said she’s one of many in her neighborhood that have been waiting. She got a text from Ameren saying power might be back on Sunday, but instead, she’s rejoicing earlier than she imagined. Kies’ power came back on Saturday afternoon, but the wait wasn’t always easy.

“You can’t use any of your appliances, you have no light, you can’t plug your phone in, you can’t cook or bake or wash your laundry or dry your laundry,” she said. “Nothing, you can’t use any appliances.”

She said it really shows that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Kies has been staying positive and looking on the bright side, knowing it could’ve been worse.

Ameren is thanking its customers for their patience as they work through the mess. They said if there’s a down line or natural gas odor near you, call them at 1-800-755-5000.

They’re also reminding people to stay away from fallen power poles. The lines could still be energized and hurt you if you’re too close.