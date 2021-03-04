Ameren spending $6.5M on natural gas line improvements in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois is investing over $6.5 million in the Champaign area on its natural gas system.

In a press release, the utility company says crews are replacing 11 miles of pipeline, gas mains, and more.

The work has already started and it could continue for the next 9 months or so.

It’s happening on the west and southwest sides of Champaign, between Duncan Road and Mattis Avenue, and from South Kirby Avenue to I-72.

Ameren is replacing old steel pipelines that were laid down in the 1960s. A better, corrosion-resistant material is taking it’s place.

“It’s the new standard that we’re using now,” says Ameren spokesperson Brian Bretsch. “Our customers will hopefully see just more reliable service.

“Out with the old. In with the new.”

He says to make sure to watch out for crews working in the area over the spring and summer and don’t be worried if you see some markings in your front lawn as they get the job done.