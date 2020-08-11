Ameren requests mutual aid, responds to outages

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois activated their emergency operations center 3 p.m. Monday, in advance of severe thunderstorms and high winds that downed several trees, tree limbs, power poles and power lines across the state.

A press release from Ameren stated they also requested linemen personnel from other states through the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group to help restoration efforts. It said 55,000 customers in central and northern Illinois lost power by 5:20 p.m. Monday.

The release also said Champaign, Peoria and Tazewell counties reported numerous outages, and the power utility company deployed storm trailers to those areas.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the following Central Illinois counties were still reporting customers without power:

Champaign County: 2,074

Vermilion County: 646

Iroquois County: 485

Macon: 21

De Witt: 5

Marion 14

Mc Lean 78

“We had been monitoring this storm system since early morning and placed all crews throughout our service territory on alert status at 10:25 a.m. (Aug. 10). In the immediate aftermath of the severe weather, we mobilized tree removal personnel and electric line resources to the affected areas,” said Dave Wakeman, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.