Ameren Illinois warns of utility scam

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill (WCIA) – Some Ameren customers are being scammed out of thousands of dollars. Now the company has a warning for you.

Ameren said there have been 75 reports. 5 customers have been scammed out of more than $3,000. The scammer will call or text and say they’re in the area in an Ameren truck. They’ll tell customers they checked a meter and noticed over-due payments. They’ll ask you to download an app, like Venmo or Cash App, to pay, and then your money is gone.

“If you are behind on your payments, we are going to send you a notice that says ‘hey you’re behind again’ There will be no demand for immediate payment. It’s just going to say you’re behind. Here are some opportunities to reach out to us, so we can help you with bill assistance, but there will never be that tone in our voice where we’re going to tell you, you need to make an immediate payment,” Brian Bretsch, with Ameren Illinois, said.

Ameren said to never give out any personal information, and if you think you’re being scammed, call them immediately to report it.